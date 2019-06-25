Cosby files appeal over testimony from other women accusers

NORRISTOWN, Pa. -- Comedian Bill Cosby has filed a lengthy appeal of the sex assault conviction that landed him in prison and says the judge allowed testimony from other women accusers that wasn't relevant.

Cosby's lawyers say the accounts from the five other women were "strikingly dissimilar" to that of trial accuser Andrea Constand and too remote in time to her 2004 encounter with Cosby.

The appeal Tuesday comes after Pennsylvania Judge Steven O'Neill in a post-trial memo said their testimony showed "chilling similarities" that pointed to a "signature" crime.

The 81-year-old Cosby has been serving a three- to 10-year prison term since September at a state prison near Philadelphia.

The appeal also challenges O'Neill's decisions to air Cosby's prior deposition testimony about Quaalude use and to preside despite an alleged feud with a pretrial witness.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pa. newscrimeentertainmentsex assault
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
HEARTWARMING: Boy gets custom Gritty prosthetic leg, surprise visit from mascot
Bug bomb may be to blame for explosion in Lawndale
Pa. GOP chair resigns after complaint by female candidate
'Chaotic scene' after people jump to escape burning home
Refinery fire not formally under control; no health concerns
Crews battle house blaze in Warrington
Body of missing YouTube star recovered in East River
Show More
2 critical after balcony collapses in SW Philly
Philadelphia police outline new transgender policy
2 killed, 4 injured in shootings, stabbing on South Philly block
Paralyzed teen defies odds, walks at HS graduation to ovation
Police: Suspect captured on video breaking into Philadelphia rectory
More TOP STORIES News