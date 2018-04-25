BILL COSBY

Cosby jury ends Day 1 without a verdict

Cosby jury ends Day 1 without a verdict: Dann Cuellar reports on Action News at 11 p.m., April 25, 2018 (WPVI)

NORRISTOWN, Pa. --
Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial have finished their first day of deliberations without reaching a verdict.

The jury outside Philadelphia worked more than 10 hours before calling it a night late Wednesday. Judge Steven O'Neill told them, "Your mind is done. You're exhausted."

Cosby is charged with drugging and molesting a woman at his home in 2004. He says it was consensual.

Before going back to their hotel, the panel of seven men and five women had Cosby's old deposition testimony read back to them.

The 80-year-old comedian gave a deposition more than a decade ago as part of chief accuser Andrea Constand's civil suit against him. He testified that he gave quaaludes to women he wanted to have sex with back in the 1970s. He also testified about his encounter with Constand.

The jury asked to rehear testimony from star defense witness Marguerite Jackson, a former Temple University colleague of Andrea Constand's.

Jackson testified that Constand told her she could fabricate sexual assault allegations and "get that money" from a lawsuit, bolstering Cosby's efforts to show Constand made up the allegations against him to extort a big civil settlement.

Cosby is accused of drugging and molesting Constand in 2004. He says it was consensual.

