Health & Fitness

Costco offering at-home coronavirus tests for $130-$140

Costco is now offering at-home testing for COVID-19.

The retailer's new saliva test can only be bought online.

Because it's a spit test, you don't have to worry about a long nasal swab.

The process is pretty simple: Order the test, do it yourself at home and mail it back in.

It takes anywhere from 24 to 72 hours to get your results and costs between $130 to $140.

Does Costco's new at-home COVID-19 test really work? Medical expert reacts
EMBED More News Videos

Costco has started selling COVID-19 saliva test kits, but do they really work? ABC7 News Special Correspondent Dr. Alok Patel explains.



Results from the PCR test are provided online through an app by the company AZOVA that is billed as being HIPAA-secure.

A medical expert who is familiar with various coronavirus testing methods said the one offered by Costco is believed to be quite effective.

Bay Area-based Dr. Alok Patel noted the saliva test is easier than putting a swab up your nose and the results come back faster than many other testing methods.

When tested head-to-head, he said, the Costco saliva testing kit detected just as many, if not more COVID-19 cases than a different, traditional, PCR nasal swab test.

The Coscto tests are "about 99 percent sensitive, 98 percent specific. In other words, you can say the positive tests are positive, and the negative tests are truly negative," Dr. Patel said.

"This is an accurate test."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirus testingcoronaviruscostcocovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy, 3, shot in Philadelphia, police say
Reading Terminal Market gets boost from sports betting app
2 charged in deaths of young Trenton brothers
Vote 2020: Nearly 1.5M Pennsylvanians have already cast ballots
Virgin Mary statue stolen in South Philly; community makes it right
WATCH - Jim and Terry - Pa.'s Early Numbers and Final Results May Be Very Different
Woman survives frightening Jeep rollover crash captured on video
Show More
New Jersey named most hated state in new list
Pa. health officials report 2,219 new COVID-19 cases marking highest 1-day total
Older voters could make the difference in Pennsylvania
NJ police department offering signs to politely turn away trick-or-treaters
First Asian giant 'murder hornet' nest found in US
More TOP STORIES News