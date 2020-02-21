Food & Drink

Costco to crack down on non-members' access to food court

Everybody loves an impromptu trip to the Costco food court, but if you're looking forward to some of their hot dogs and pizza, and are not a member, you aren't going to be able to do that for much longer.

According to a Costco spokesperson, starting in March, the warehouse chain will require you to have an active membership to visit the food court.

Costco says buying items from the food court has always required a membership, they just haven't enforced it until now.
