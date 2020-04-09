Shopping

Costco allowing first responders and healthcare workers to cut the line

In a new policy update, wholesale giant Costco will begin providing special access to first responders and healthcare workers.

As lines grow outside many retailers during the pandemic, Costco is stepping up to help employees on the front lines of the fight against the virus.

The wholesale retailer is temporarily allowing priority access to their warehouses during all open hours to Costco members who are healthcare workers and first responders.

Costco says that includes public servants such as police officers, EMTs and firefighters.

First responders will be able to move to the front of the line by presenting a Costco membership card and official identification of their role.

Additionally, Costco is only allowing two individuals in the store at a time with each membership card, as well as providing special hours for senior customers.

Customers 60 years and older can shop from 8 to 9 a.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

