Councilmember holds 'Peace Not Guns' meeting in South Philadelphia

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Councilmember holds 'Peace Not Guns' meeting in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia councilman held his third "Peace Not Guns Call-To-Action " conversation on Wednesday in an effort to reduce gun violence.

Councilman Kenyatta Johnson joined community leaders at Hawthorne Recreation Center at 12th and Carpenter streets in South Philadelphia.

Similar meetings will be held throughout the summer.

Residents are encouraged to share their suggestions on ways to stop the violence and increase the peace.

"We want to make sure this is a safe zone, so we're organizing with the community members. We've also been working with social service organizations to make sure we have a strategy and plan to keep our young people occupied for the upcoming summer, but most importantly make sure that they're safe," said Johnson.

Just last night, a 15-year-old boy was gunned down in the city's Strawberry Mansion section. Data shows there's a 38% increase in shootings in the city and a 27% increase in homicides so far this year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacrimeviolencecommunity
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia police officer shot, wounded in city's Logan section
Massive fire destroys Mercer County apartment complex
Former police officer accused of sexual abuse while working as D.A.R.E officer
NJ assemblyman wants to place mobile COVID units on boardwalks
Tiger Woods was driving almost 90 mph when he crashed SUV
Jack Hanna diagnosed with dementia, family says
How to spot, avoid COVID-19 vaccine scams
Show More
Women's lacrosse team at UD suspended after COVID violation
Growing debate inside Pa. Supreme Court to allow comfort dogs for witnesses
As COVID cases rise in Bucks Co., hospital seeks more vaccine from state
Moderna vaccine protects for at least 6 months: Study
Boyfriend a 'person of interest' after pregnant woman found dead
More TOP STORIES News