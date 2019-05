EMBED >More News Videos Man dies after being shot in head by his neighbor, police say. Chad Pradelli reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on May 27, 2019.

CHESTER HEIGHTS, Pa. (WPVI) -- Counselors will be on hand at Garnet Valley Middle School Tuesday after the sudden death of a former teacher has left their Delaware County community in shock. State Police said John Ballas shot his neighbor, Joe Iavarone , on the 100 block of Bishops Drive in Chester Heights early Sunday morning.Iavarone died Tuesday.Ballas is now charged with murder.Iavarone's parents told Action News their son got into an argument with Ballas earlier in the weekend and it escalated.Iavarone recently resigned from Garnet Valley Middle School after teaching for nearly two decades.