Counterfeit cash cycles through Philadelphia area

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Officials are warning about counterfeit cash being circulated around the region.
One businessman in particular found out the hard way when he learned a lot of the money he took from customers turned out to be bogus.
"They look almost real, but at the same time they're not real," said Vincent Emmanuel.
Emmanuel, a South Philadelphia businessman, is frustrated with what's been happening over the last two weeks at his 7-Eleven store at 23rd Street and Passyunk Avenue.
"All of a sudden, we saw a surge of counterfeit, $20 bills and $100 bills in the store," said Emmanuel.
The money looks real enough, and it wasn't until the bank notified him that he realized some of the money he had deposited was actually counterfeit.
"In the last 24 hours, there have been two different customers who tried to pass a $100 counterfeit bill, then a little kid comes in here and asks me, 'give me ones for the $20's?' They were all fake bills," he said.
The secret service in Philadelphia tell us, counterfeiting is currently very widespread and it's keeping them busy. They are currently investigating a number of cases.
Officials said the counterfeiters of those bogus bills have figured out how to avoid detection by those marker pens that show whether a bill is real or fake.
"If somebody bleaches a dollar bill and they print $20 on top of that, that pen is not going to detect anything," they said.
The secret service did point to a web link called 'know your money' to give people information on how to tell the real currency from the fake.
Meantime, Vincent Emmanuel wants to warn other merchants.
"We want to make sure that other stores don't get burned and the people who do this kind of stuff, they should be put on notice," he said.
The secret service estimates that roughly $45,000 to $50,000 of counterfeit money is passed weekly through the Philadelphia region.
Officials advise that if there is any question as to whether the currency you have is genuine, contact a bank or local secret service office.
