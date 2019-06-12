County jail with 5 suspected mumps cases quarantined

HACKENSACK, N.J. -- Officials have placed a county jail in New Jersey under quarantine as they investigate suspected cases of mumps among the inmates.

Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco said Tuesday that the first case was discovered a day earlier at the Bergen County Jail.

The county sheriff's office says five inmates have been diagnosed by their symptoms. They are awaiting tests to confirm.

The quarantine means no new inmates will be accepted for at least 25 days.

Those at the jail who need a vaccination will receive one.

Mumps can spread quickly through coughing and sneezing. Symptoms include swollen glands, fever, headache and muscle aches.

Earlier this year, thousands of people at immigration detention centers in Louisiana and Colorado who were exposed to mumps were quarantined.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
n.j. newsmumps
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Black bear spotted near East Falls SEPTA station
Police: Teens beat man, break his jaw in Old City
Mother warning others of apparent college panhandling scheme
'GMA' throwing out first pitch at Phillies game
Spelling Bee champ celebrates in Cherry Hill
Car pinned against Schuylkill Expressway median by tractor trailer
1 dead, 1 injured following crash on Roosevelt Boulevard
Show More
Fmr. Villanova campus ministry director pleads guilty in child porn case
Alleged Target peeping Tom faces additional charges
Woman stabbed to death in Germantown, suspect in custody
Chaos breaks out during funeral for well-known ATV rider
AccuWeather: Beautiful Today, Heavy Rain Early Thursday
More TOP STORIES News