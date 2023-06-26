Couple bringing items into home ambushed, shot in Strawberry Mansion: Police

A gunman ambushed and shot a couple outside their home in the Strawberry Mansion section of Philadelphia, police say.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A gunman ambushed and shot a couple outside their home in the Strawberry Mansion section of Philadelphia, police say.

Police say 20 shots were fired in the 2700 block of North Dover Street just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to authorities, a 39-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman were sitting inside a gray Chevy when the barrage of gunfire was unleashed.

"It appears the shooter or shooters were lying in wait in an alleyway right around the corner from where the vehicle was parked. It appears that the woman and her companion were just outside of their home, bringing some things into the home, when the shooting occurred," Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace said.

Arriving officers found the 33-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. She was taken by medics to the hospital in critical condition.

The 39-year-old man was shot in the arm. Police say during the shooting, the man ran to another car and was taken to Roxborough Memorial Hospital where he's listed in stable condition.

Police say it appears the man was the target.

There is no description of a shooter.

