Couple arrested after baby found dead in Pa. home

EMBED </>More Videos

Couple arrested after baby found dead in Pa. home. Watch this report from Action News at 4:30pm on March 20, 2018. (WPVI)

SPRING TWP, Pa. --
Authorities have charged a Pennsylvania couple after finding the body of a 6-month-old baby in a crawl space of their residence.

Officials in Berks County said a tip from a family member about the welfare of the baby led officers to an apartment in Spring Township late Monday night.

They found baby photos and used diapers in a locked bathroom. In a crawl space, authorities said, the body of a baby believed to be Harper Trump was found in a trash bag in a large plastic container of cat litter.

Twenty-five-year-old Shaun Oxenreider and 27-year-old Samantha Trump are charged with concealing the death of a child, abuse of a corpse and conspiracy.

Court documents don't list attorneys representing the defendants and working numbers for them couldn't be found Tuesday.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newschild deathbaby deathSpring Township
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Show More
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More News