Couple arrested after baby found dead in Pa. home

Authorities have charged a Pennsylvania couple after finding the body of a 6-month-old baby in a crawl space of their residence.Officials in Berks County said a tip from a family member about the welfare of the baby led officers to an apartment in Spring Township late Monday night.They found baby photos and used diapers in a locked bathroom. In a crawl space, authorities said, the body of a baby believed to be Harper Trump was found in a trash bag in a large plastic container of cat litter.Twenty-five-year-old Shaun Oxenreider and 27-year-old Samantha Trump are charged with concealing the death of a child, abuse of a corpse and conspiracy.Court documents don't list attorneys representing the defendants and working numbers for them couldn't be found Tuesday.