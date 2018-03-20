Couple arrested after child left in hot car while they ate at restaurant

EMBED </>More Videos

A couple is facing charges after they allegedly left a 4-year-old child alone in a car while they ate at a restaurant. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (WPVI) --
A Texas couple is facing charges after they allegedly left a 4-year-old child alone in a car while they ate at a restaurant.

KTRK-TV reports, on Saturday, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office were called to the 2400 block of West FM 1960 in Houston about a child left in a locked vehicle.

EMS crews told deputies the child was inside the vehicle with the windows cracked open slightly. EMS said the mother ran up to them and grabbed the child from the car. The 4-year-old was limp, unconscious, and extremely sweaty, according to authorities. EMS provided medical care to the child.

Deputies say Brenda Hurtado and Antonio Hurtado had come to the location to eat. Antonio reportedly put the child into the car to sleep and then went back inside the restaurant.

Brenda told authorities the child had been in the vehicle for about 30-40 minutes.
"Brenda Hurtado and Antonio Hurtado were arrested and charged with child endangerment," Constable Mark Herman stated.

Their bond was set at $1,000.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
parents chargedhot carchild endangermentchild in caru.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Show More
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More News