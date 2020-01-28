drug bust

Husband, wife busted with more than $4M worth of meth during traffic stop in Arizona

Ariz. -- Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety said a traffic stop led to the largest single meth bust in the agency's history.

On Friday, a trooper stopped a vehicle on Interstate 15 near Littlefield.

A search of the vehicle revealed 362 lbs. of methamphetamine, which has an estimated street value of more than $4 million.

Authorities identified the driver as 38-year-old Maurius Mason of Illinois, and his wife 52-year-old Julie Mason of Iowa as the passenger.

The couple has been arrested and charged with possession and transportation of a dangerous drug.

Coincidentally, in a separate traffic stop in southern Arizona that same day, authorities found 88 lbs. of meth in a vehicle.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arizonadrug bustmethamphetaminemethu.s. & worldtraffic stop
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DRUG BUST
Man tells police he mixed mother's ashes with drugs
K9 makes drug discovery at Philadelphia Int'l Airport
200 arrests, $670K in drugs and 21 guns seized in Kensington
Coast Guard seizes $312 million of suspected cocaine
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman raped in Love Park; suspect wanted: Police
All 9 bodies recovered from Kobe Bryant helicopter crash
Crossing guard hit by vehicle in Port Richmond
Thousands gather for Trump rally in Wildwood
Firm says Wawa customers' hacked credit card info being sold
Suspect surrenders for $500,000 jewelry theft from Allen Iverson
Parents arrested after 9-month-old overdoses on fentanyl
Show More
Contractor charged after man found inside burning Jeep in South Philly
Kobe Bryant's high school coach reflects on his former star
Philly health officials investigate another possible coronavirus case
Murder suspect Fotis Dulos critical after suicide attempt
Trump rally in Wildwood tonight: Here's what you need to know
More TOP STORIES News