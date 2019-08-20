u.s. & world

French couple could face jail time for taking sand from Sardinia beach

ROME -- A French couple faces up to six years in jail for taking around 40 kg of white sand from a beach on the Italian island of Sardinia.

Italian finance police said Tuesday they discovered the sand from a Chia beach stashed in 14 plastic bottles in the couple's SUV during a check as it boarded a ferry Aug. 15 from Sardinia to France.

The couple told police they didn't know it was against the law to take the island's famed sand, which is protected as a public good. If found guilty, they face one to six years in jail for aggravated theft.

It's not clear when a trial may be held.

Italian finance police say the sand theft was one of the bigger revealed during a recent crackdown.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
beachestheftitalyu.s. & worldeurope
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
New tool allows you to 'turn off' Facebook tracking, see data collected
US airlines expect record crowds over Labor Day weekend
Elton John slams criticism of Harry, Meghan over private jet use
Hearing held on Chicago's lawsuit against Jussie Smollett
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Crews search for missing kayaker in Cumberland County
Motorcyclist killed, mother and 4 kids injured in Port Richmond crash
Crash blocks all lanes of Route 42 southbound in Camden Co.
AccuWeather: Heat Advisory extended through Wednesday
11-year-old N.J. boy sole survivor of crash that killed parents, sister
Senior citizens receive free fans in the midst of heatwave
Man, 23, shot dead in North Philadelphia
Show More
Police: Argument over social media leads to deadly double stabbing
Fire at Bucks County apartment complex
Woman pleads guilty in case of Delaware firefighters killed by arson
State police seek horse donations from the community
Eagles hold joint practice with Ravens
More TOP STORIES News