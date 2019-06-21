Pennsylvania couple found guilty in boy's fatal beating over spilled cereal

WILLOW GROVE, Pa. (WPVI) -- A Pennsylvania couple has been found guilty of murder after a young boy was allegedly beaten to death over spilled cereal.

The jury reached their guilty verdict on Thursday.

Tahjir Smith, 4, died inside his Willow Grove home last year.



The boy's mother Lisa Smith and her boyfriend Keiff King were charged with first-degree murder and related charges.

According to Smith's confession, she and King were disciplining the boy for spilling his cereal and made him get into a push-up position. She said they then "laid the boy on the bed with his pants and underwear removed, grabbed a blue Levi's sandal and repeatedly struck him."

She said King "punched Tahjir in the back of the head," before putting him in a scalding shower and burning him.

Tahjir Smith



According to court documents, Tahjir became unresponsive in the home and went in and out of consciousness. Police said that's when his mother called police and then began to walk down the street with the child.

Paramedics arrived to find the boy limp and unresponsive. The boy was taken to Abington Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvania newscrimemurder
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Grandmother, grandson, 4, found dead inside Willingboro home
Powerful storms wreak havoc across New Jersey
Heavy rain leaves behind damage in Montco
Flooding strands N.J. drivers, homeowners; PATCO resumes service
AccuWeather: Scattered Downpours Overnight, Finally Drying Out Friday
Chase Utley talks life after baseball during 1-on-1 interview
Police: 5 suspects sought for purse snatching and attack in Philly
Show More
Police: Suspects arrested in shooting of SEPTA train conductor
Teen shot in the head and killed in West Philadelphia
Sami's Law: Murphy signs bill requiring more ID for rideshares
WATCH: 103-year-old woman sets 50M world record
72 Philly officers placed on desk duty over social media posts
More TOP STORIES News