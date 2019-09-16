Couple robbed at gunpoint while moving from house, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police in the Wissinoming section of Philadelphia are trying to track down a man who robbed a couple at gunpoint while they were in the process of moving.A 42-year-old man and 45-year-old woman were packing and cleaning their home on the 2000 block of Sanger Street on August 8 when police say a man walked through their front door with a handgun and demanded money.He allegedly got away with about $1900 and two cell phones.Anyone with information is asked to contact police.