Man critical, woman injured after shot while sitting on South Philadelphia porch

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man and a woman were shot while sitting on a South Philadelphia porch early Thursday morning, according to police.It happened around 1:20 a.m. on the 1900 block of South Croskey Street in South Philadelphia.Police said a 30-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in the head and his 27-year-old girlfriend is stable after being shot in the foot.Investigators said both were sitting on the front porch when two suspects approached and fired 16 shots.The man and the woman are from Ohio, in town to visit the male victim's father for Father's Day.Police said both of the suspects were wearing dark clothing at the time of the incident and left the area on foot.Investigators are checking area surveillance cameras for footage.