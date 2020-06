Man dies, girlfriend stable after being shot while sitting on South Philadelphia porch

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man and a woman were shot while sitting on a South Philadelphia porch early Thursday morning, according to police.It happened around 1:20 a.m. on the 1900 block of South Croskey Street.Police said a 30-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being shot in the head and his 27-year-old girlfriend is stable after being shot in the foot. The man subsequently died from his injuries.Investigators said both were sitting on the front porch when two suspects approached and fired 16 shots.The man and the woman are from Ohio and were in town to visit the male victim's father for Father's Day, according to authorities.Police said both of the suspects were wearing dark clothing, one with a dark hooded sweatshirt with a logo on the front, at the time of the incident. Police said they ran away from the scene.Investigators are checking area surveillance cameras for footage.Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.