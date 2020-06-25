Man dies, girlfriend stable after being shot while sitting on South Philadelphia porch

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man and a woman were shot while sitting on a South Philadelphia porch early Thursday morning, according to police.

It happened around 1:20 a.m. on the 1900 block of South Croskey Street.

Police said a 30-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being shot in the head and his 27-year-old girlfriend is stable after being shot in the foot. The man subsequently died from his injuries.

Investigators said both were sitting on the front porch when two suspects approached and fired 16 shots.

The man and the woman are from Ohio and were in town to visit the male victim's father for Father's Day, according to authorities.

Police said both of the suspects were wearing dark clothing, one with a dark hooded sweatshirt with a logo on the front, at the time of the incident. Police said they ran away from the scene.

Investigators are checking area surveillance cameras for footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.***
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south philadelphiagun violenceshootingdouble shootingphiladelphia policeguns
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Amish teen vanishes after church event in Pa.
Center City food, retail outlets struggling to survive
Philadelphia safe injection site on hold
Electricity ruled out in pool drowning deaths of 3
Supreme Court expected to rule on landmark abortion case
ESPN: NFL cancels Hall of Fame Game due to COVID-19
Man runs 218 miles to virus-stricken 'Nana's' nursing home
Show More
Phillie Phanatic, MLB mascots now permitted in parks
AccuWeather: Low Humidity, Spotty Storm Today
Study ties blood type to COVID-19 risk
Man shot multiple times in Strawberry Mansion
Philly man charged after video captures assault during protest
More TOP STORIES News