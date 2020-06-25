Family & Parenting

Philadelphia couple with newborn allowed to return home from Ghana

By Ashley Johnson
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia family stranded in West Africa will be heading home.

Stephen and Zara Wilcox welcomed their baby girl, Vernice, back in March via a surrogate.

But when the new family tried to return home, they were told they needed a passport for her.

In order to get a passport, they needed a DNA test at the US embassy, which was closed due to coronavirus.

The family turned to Action News after months of trying to find a solution.

On Thursday morning, Stephen told us the embassy waived the DNA test requirement and issued Vernice a passport.

The family is booked on a flight home Monday.
