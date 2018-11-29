Couple sues Sandals after woman says she was groped by butler on wedding day

A couple is suing Sandals over an alleged groping incident.

NEW YORK --
A couple is demanding $30 million in damages from Sandals Resorts after the bride was allegedly groped by a worker on their wedding day.

Ashley and Jeffrey Pascarella claim their destination wedding in the Bahamas in 2016 was ruined.

They say a butler hired by the resort came into their suite during the night and fondled Ashley.

"So after the wedding, we decided it would be best for me to start seeing a therapist just to talk everything through," said Ashley. "And in going through those therapy sessions, that's when I was diagnosed by the psychiatrist with PTSD."

Sandals says it is taking the allegation very seriously.

