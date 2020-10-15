Couple to stand trial for allegedly assaulting worker over mask at Sesame Place

LANGHORNE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A New York City couple will go on trial in Bucks County, Pa. for allegedly attacking a 17-year-old employee of Sesame Place.

Troy McCoy, 39, and Shakerra Bonds, 31, are accused of assaulting the teen back in August after he asked McCoy to wear a face covering while in line.

Though the worker walked away, the couple spotted him again hours later.

McCoy allegedly got off a ride and sucker-punched the teen, breaking his jaw.

WORKER ATTACKED: A Sesame Place employee underwent surgery following an attack that stemmed from a COVID-19 mask policy, police say.



Bonds is also accused of joining in the attack.

The employee was taken by EMS to St. Mary Medical Center where he remained for a week.

Police said he required surgery for a fractured jaw and injuries to his teeth.

McCoy has been charged with Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Criminal Conspiracy, Disorderly Conduct 2 counts and Harassment.

Bonds has been charged with Simple Assault 2 counts, Criminal Conspiracy, Disorderly Conduct 2 counts and Harassment.
