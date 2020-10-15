Couple to stand trial for allegedly assaulting worker over mask at Sesame Place

Troy McCoy, 39, and Shakerra Bonds, 31, are accused of assaulting the teen back in August after he asked McCoy to wear a face covering while in line.
Though the worker walked away, the couple spotted him again hours later.
McCoy allegedly got off a ride and sucker-punched the teen, breaking his jaw.
Bonds is also accused of joining in the attack.
The employee was taken by EMS to St. Mary Medical Center where he remained for a week.
Police said he required surgery for a fractured jaw and injuries to his teeth.
McCoy has been charged with Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Criminal Conspiracy, Disorderly Conduct 2 counts and Harassment.
Bonds has been charged with Simple Assault 2 counts, Criminal Conspiracy, Disorderly Conduct 2 counts and Harassment.