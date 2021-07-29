Norristown woman pleads guilty following deadly DUI crash on Dannehower Bridge

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Montgomery County, Pennsylvania woman pleaded guilty in court Wednesday when she admitted to driving drunk during a deadly crash last year.Courtney Clinton of Norristown had been charged with homicide by vehicle back in August of 2019.Investigators said 41-year-old Lakiesha Richet was riding a 2005 Kawasaki motorcycle on the Dannehower Bridge when a 2015 Chevy Equinox, driven by Clinton, struck the back tire of the bike.The impact caused Richet to be ejected and thrown approximately 74 feet.After hitting the motorcycle, authorities said, Clinton continued to drive and passed over Richet, trapping her under the SUV.Clinton then allegedly drove another 204 feet before coming to a stop with the victim still trapped beneath the Equinox.Police and emergency medical personnel arrived on the scene to find Richet trapped underneath the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.Authorities said the toxicology results on Clinton's blood revealed a BAC of .138 percent.She is expected to be sentenced in the coming months.