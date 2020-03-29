COVID-19 a concern for nursing home patients

PHILADELPHIA -- Health officials say senior citizens are among some of the most vulnerable during the coronavirus pandemic, and living in close quarters only makes the spread more likely.On Saturday, officials said three residents at Renaissance Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Southwest Philadelphia died after having symptoms related to COVID-19.To date, 11 residents have tested positive and they all lived in the same contained location of the facility.In Delaware, the Department of Health and Social Services announced a second care facility in the state has multiple coronavirus cases.Six residents of a memory care unit of HarborChase of Wilmington have tested positive for COVID-19, including five who are now hospitalized, according to the Division of Public Health.In New Jersey, three patients at Laurel Brook Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Mount Laurel died earlier this week due to coronavirus.Two more patients are being treated, and five employees have also tested positive.