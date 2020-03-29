COVID-19 a concern for nursing home patients

PHILADELPHIA -- Health officials say senior citizens are among some of the most vulnerable during the coronavirus pandemic, and living in close quarters only makes the spread more likely.

On Saturday, officials said three residents at Renaissance Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Southwest Philadelphia died after having symptoms related to COVID-19.

To date, 11 residents have tested positive and they all lived in the same contained location of the facility.

In Delaware, the Department of Health and Social Services announced a second care facility in the state has multiple coronavirus cases.

Six residents of a memory care unit of HarborChase of Wilmington have tested positive for COVID-19, including five who are now hospitalized, according to the Division of Public Health.

In New Jersey, three patients at Laurel Brook Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Mount Laurel died earlier this week due to coronavirus.



Two more patients are being treated, and five employees have also tested positive.
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pa. reports more than 500 new coronavirus cases, 12 additional deaths
Trump: No quarantine, but travel advisory for NYC area
5th COVID-19 death reported in Montgomery County
Philly coronavirus cases top 800; city offers free food for those in need
90-day mortgage grace period for NJ as coronavirus cases top 11,000
Local sites to become military-style hospitals to assist with COVID-19 overflow
Many in Philadelphia ignoring stay at home order
Show More
3 more coronavirus deaths reported in Del.; cases top 210
Illinois reports death of infant with COVID-19
Tornado injures 3 after ripping through Arkansas
US Navy hospital ship Comfort heading to NYC for coronavirus aid
Possible restrictions on birth plans due to COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News