COVID-19 also causing blood clot complications among patients

There is growing proof that COVID-19 doesn't just attack the lungs. Doctors are reporting more cases of dangerous blood clotting.
Doctors trying to save the lives of patients fighting the novel coronavirus are seeing more of what happened to Broadway actor Nick Cordero, a blood clot, that in Cordero's case cost the Tony nominee his right leg.

He remains in the intensive care unit after his leg was amputated. His wife explained that is was a complication from COVID-19.

Scientists have known from the start that the virus targets the respiratory system but in outbreaks around the world, they're also seeing a high number of patients with blood clots. Blood clots that reach the heart are the most concerning.

The virus itself can do damage to the muscle layers of the heart. In Spain, they are seeing so many patients with blood clots that some doctors are prescribing blood thinners to all patients who are admitted to the hospital with COVID-19.

In the U.S., many hospitals are choosing to do the same thing.
