Health & Fitness

Texas mom of 5 in coma after family, including newborn, contracts COVID-19

By Steven Romo
CYPRESS, Texas -- While mask-wearing and pandemic restrictions are becoming even more controversial in Texas, for a Cypress family, the issues are clear.

Victoria Gallardo, a 33-year-old mother of five, is in a medically-induced coma fighting for her life after contracting COVID-19.

"It breaks my heart when the doctor says there's nothing else they can do. She's not done," said Victoria's husband, Armando. "There's no way. We're not giving up."

Armando said they took the virus seriously, wearing masks and social-distancing, but their 9-year-old daughter caught the virus and started showing symptoms one day at school.

WATCH | 'I went to the gates of hell': Man given 1% chance shares survival story
EMBED More News Videos

Mike Arevalo is still dealing with lingering effects of his fight with the coronavirus, but he made it through 2020 to share his story.



"My wife wears gloves in her own house. We were wearing masks everywhere," he said.

The family of seven all got sick, including their newborn daughter when she was just 11 days old.

"She developed a really high fever, didn't want to eat, was sleeping a lot," Armando said. "We became so worried. We didn't think she was going to make it at all."

SEE ALSO: World's second-oldest person survives COVID-19 at age 116

But as he and the kids got better, Victoria got worse.

"She has no health issues. No underlying conditions," Armando said. "She went into the ICU and has been in critical condition."

Armando posted an emotional video on Facebook, asking anyone in the medical field to reach out to him if they can help.

"It's hard to view your loved one like that. So I suggest people continue to wear masks," he said.

And he's encouraging everyone not to let their guard down, because the coronavirus is still taking its toll.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesstexascoronavirusfamilyviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly suburbs clash with Pa. Health Department over vaccine allotment
When will those $1,400 stimulus checks be sent out?
Man injured in South Philadelphia house fire
AccuWeather: Mild Trend Starts Today
Bensalem police to announce new information in unsolved murder case
FBI arrests 2 Capitol rioters, including NJ man who served as Stone's bodyguard
Philly schools superintendent discusses summer learning
Show More
University will pay students to avoid traveling for spring break
Montco community asks for cards for WWII pilot turning 100 years old
Man accused of committing more than 1,000 car break-ins
Barber aims to change lives one cut at a time
Bartos declares candidacy for US Senate in Pa.
More TOP STORIES News