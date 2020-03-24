Minding your mind during the COVID-19 crisis

EXTON, Pa. (WPVI) -- Throughout this crisis, many people have been worried about getting exercise, and keeping their physical fitness up.But Michelle Mullany, System Vice President of Behavioral Health at Main Line Health, says caring for your mental health in a time of upheaval is just as important.Mullany has had many years of experience as a psychotherapist, working with many patients with PTSD and other traumas.She is also a veteran.We posed several questions to her.First, how does up-ending daily life and having less connection with others affect mental health?Second, How can we maintain our mental health right now?