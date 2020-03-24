Health & Fitness

Minding your mind during the COVID-19 crisis

EXTON, Pa. (WPVI) -- Throughout this crisis, many people have been worried about getting exercise, and keeping their physical fitness up.

But Michelle Mullany, System Vice President of Behavioral Health at Main Line Health, says caring for your mental health in a time of upheaval is just as important.

Mullany has had many years of experience as a psychotherapist, working with many patients with PTSD and other traumas.

She is also a veteran.

We posed several questions to her.

First, how does up-ending daily life and having less connection with others affect mental health?

Second, How can we maintain our mental health right now?
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirus helpcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakvirus
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
LIVE: NJ to allow outdoor graduation ceremonies beginning July 6
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News