face mask

Local residents express mask comfort levels as COVID mask mandates come to an end

"I'm not comfortable wearing it," said Aaron Petty from King of Prussia.
By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Montco residents express mask comfort levels as mandates slowly end

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Many in the Philadelphia surrounding area say they feel comfortable not wearing a mask as counties begin lifting COVID-19 indoor masks requirements.

"I'm not comfortable wearing it," said Aaron Petty from King of Prussia.

Beth Sokolowski from West Chester said, "We've become more social in the last couple of weeks. I think it's been a very natural kind of progression."

RELATED: City of Philadelphia plans to lift school mask mandate next week

The Philadelphia surrounding area is at the medium COVID Community Level, based on the CDC's new system to help communities make decisions about public health interventions.

"It was definitely interesting transitioning from wearing masks to not. I'm getting more comfortable with that," said Ana Sokolowski from West Chester.

Inside restaurants like Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse, General Manager Michael Dombkoski says the 'mask optional' policy has boosted business.

"At Davio's, people are much more comfortable not wearing a mask. We have high ceilings. We have a lot of space," said Dombkoski.

With their outdoor patio opening soon, that will provide more space depending on people's comfort levels.

"We're already getting requests for that when the weather gets warmer," added Dombkoski.

At Madison Reed Color Bar in King of Prussia, masks are required for staff and recommended for customers.

"We have definitely seen an up in people coming in. Especially not wearing the mask. They're like, 'I feel more comfortable. I'm not smothered the whole time I'm in here,'" said Percy Warfield, general manager of Madison Reed Color.

The CDC recommends staying up to date with vaccines, getting tested if you have symptoms, and talking to your doctor about what precautions to take if you're at high risk.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymontgomery countyface maskcoronaviruscommunitycovid 19
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FACE MASK
Masks still needed in certain places in Philly | View list
Philadelphia plans to lift school mask mandate next week
Philly moves to 'All Clear' level; drops mask mandate
Florida gov scolds group of students for wearing masks
TOP STORIES
Philly detective accused of lying about coerced confession
ADL: Pa. had highest activity of white supremacist propaganda in 2021
Trans UPenn swimmer speaks out on controversy, tells her story
4 women honored for helicopter crash rescue efforts
States launch probe into TikTok's effect on kids' health
CHOP program prepares for possibility of Ukrainian refugees
Ex-officer cleared in shooting during Breonna Taylor raid
Show More
Masks still needed in certain places in Philly | View list
'Surf N Turf Swindler' steals $1K worth of food from Montco Giant
12-year-old killed by police gunfire after officers fired upon
Philadelphia jury to get case in deadly 2015 Amtrak crash
10 hospitalized, several missing in Md. apartment explosion
More TOP STORIES News