Local residents express mask comfort levels as COVID mask mandates come to an end

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Many in the Philadelphia surrounding area say they feel comfortable not wearing a mask as counties begin lifting COVID-19 indoor masks requirements."I'm not comfortable wearing it," said Aaron Petty from King of Prussia.Beth Sokolowski from West Chester said, "We've become more social in the last couple of weeks. I think it's been a very natural kind of progression."The Philadelphia surrounding area is at the medium COVID Community Level, based on the CDC's new system to help communities make decisions about public health interventions."It was definitely interesting transitioning from wearing masks to not. I'm getting more comfortable with that," said Ana Sokolowski from West Chester.Inside restaurants like Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse, General Manager Michael Dombkoski says the 'mask optional' policy has boosted business."At Davio's, people are much more comfortable not wearing a mask. We have high ceilings. We have a lot of space," said Dombkoski.With their outdoor patio opening soon, that will provide more space depending on people's comfort levels."We're already getting requests for that when the weather gets warmer," added Dombkoski.At Madison Reed Color Bar in King of Prussia, masks are required for staff and recommended for customers."We have definitely seen an up in people coming in. Especially not wearing the mask. They're like, 'I feel more comfortable. I'm not smothered the whole time I'm in here,'" said Percy Warfield, general manager of Madison Reed Color.The CDC recommends staying up to date with vaccines, getting tested if you have symptoms, and talking to your doctor about what precautions to take if you're at high risk.