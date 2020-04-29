Family & Parenting

5-year-old girl adopted in virtual ceremony in Collegeville amid COVID-19

COLLEGEVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has put a lot of things on hold, but one family in Collegeville, Pennsylvania did not have to wait to make a very special adoption official.

Like many other events during stay-at-home orders, the adoption was done virtually.

This is a day Stacey King has been waiting two and a half years for. Wednesday she officially became 5-year-old Audriana's legal mother.

While they couldn't officiate the adoption in a Montgomery County courtroom as planned, they were able to work out a special virtual ceremony.

Audriana is King's fifth child and fourth adoption.

King is a single mom and her dream was always to have a big family. She is a teacher in the Pottsgrove School District and says her parents are a huge part of making this all happen.

"I'm a teacher, so I love kids and I teach at-risk kids," said King. "I always wanted to be a mom and I am not married, so I thought foster care and adoption was the way I could build my family. Now I have a big family, five kids."

Audriana says she loves her new family so much. King says they planned a huge party but had to put that on hold for the time being.

King does say she has something planned to celebrate, but it's a surprise.
