More testing sites, PPE donations in New Jersey as cases top 71,000

BLACKWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- At Camden County College in Blackwood, New Jersey, the first drivers pulled up to be tested for COVID-19 just after 12 p.m. on Wednesday. Four tents were set up as drive-through testing areas.

"It goes into the nose, almost into the back of the throat and we stay there and rotate for about 15 secs to get a good specimen," said Jefferson Health physicians assistant Alicia Karagianes, holding a sample swab.

Two of the lanes are designated as priority lanes for front line and essential workers.

"Those on the front lines who because of their job have contact with the public day in and day out are at risk of getting this virus more so than anybody else," said Camden County Freeholder Director Lou Cappelli.

The site is open to all Camden County residents with an appointment who have a doctor's referral. Officials say the site will be open 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

In Trenton, a desperately needed donation of personal protective equipment for first responders was delivered to the Trenton Fire Department.

"Each day they have to change their gowns, they have to change their gloves repeatedly to take coronavirus tests," said Mayor Reed Gusciora.

Members of the Chinese American community in West Windsor made the delivery of thousands of masks, gloves, gowns and protective goggles on Wednesday. Volunteers say they've made it their mission to give back where they can.

"As soon as the community realized that the virus spread to the US, we immediately got together to first donate money and also lavish our business and personal connections to China to ship tens of thousands of PPE," said Dr. Yingi Chao Zhang of West Windsor, N.J.
