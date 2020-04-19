Coronavirus

Governor Murphy reports 132 more coronavirus-related deaths; total 4,202

TRENTON, New Jersey -- The state of New Jersey says more than 4,200 people in the state have died during the coronavirus outbreak.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced Sunday another 3,915 confirmed COVID19 test results for a statewide total of 85,301.

"Sadly, we've lost another 132 New Jerseyans," bringing the statewide total to 4,202, he said in a Twitter post.

NJ.com reports that the number of patients reported in the hospital declined for the fourth consecutive day. The state reported that 7,494 patients were listed as hospitalized for coronavirus or suspected of having the virus as of 10 p.m. Saturday, down from a high of 8,293 on Tuesday, with 1,940 of those in critical or intensive care.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a couple of weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.
