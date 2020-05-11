The state of education during the COVID-19 pandemic

This week's show focuses on the state of education now with the COVID-19 pandemic and in its immediate aftermath future.The panel has an in-depth discussion on public school education, virtual curriculums and the learning gap for the underserved. Then, a look at higher education - the cost, private and state colleges vs. community colleges, campus life, and whether students take a 'gap year?Host Matt O'Donnell also recognizes the passing of former panelist Renee Amoore at the end of the show.This week's guests are Donald Generals, President of the Community College of Philadelphia and Farah Jimenez, President & CEO, Philadelphia Education Fund.Watch Inside Story, Sundays at 11 a.m. on 6abc.