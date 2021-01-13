Delaware Valley health officials watching post-holiday COVID-19 numbers

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Local health officials are beginning to receive the post-holiday COVID-19 positive case numbers.In looking at the numbers of cases in and around Chester County, Jeanne Casner, the county health director, believes there isn't one thing that has caused the rise in cases."I think it's a combination of a few things and quite honestly, I'm looking to see what it looks like over the next two weeks," said Casner.According to 6abc's Data Journalism Team, Chester County is currently seeing the fourth-highest amount of cases per-capita among the five counties in southeastern Pennsylvania.Bucks and Montgomery counties are seeing the most per-capita, and Philadelphia is now seeing the least.Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley believes the credit is due to the city's decision to reinstate safer-at-home restrictions on November 20.It wasn't until a week later when Governor Tom Wolf enacted similar restrictions statewide.Director of Delaware County's Department of Emergency Services, Tim Boyce, said even when the numbers are favorable and in a decline, it still concerns officials."I think what the numbers tell us is one, that the problem isn't over but like anything like a stock market if you look too close you can lose sight of the big picture. People are still becoming infected, transmitting it and unfortunately dying," said Boyce.