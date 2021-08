In Philadelphia, many health care workers remain unvaccinated

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officials said Wednesday that many health care workers in Philadelphia remain unvaccinated against COVID-19.City health officials say more than a dozen long term facilities have vaccinated less than half of their staff.All health care workers must get the shot by October 15 , according to the city. Health care workers with an exemption will be required to have a PCR test or an antigen test twice per week.Philadelphia leaders say there has been a slight increase in vaccinations in the last week, however, there's still a need to get more residents on board.The city continues to see a rise in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.As of Wednesday, 64% of Philadelphia residents ages 18 and older are fully vaccinated.