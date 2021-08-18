In Philadelphia, many health care workers remain unvaccinated

City health officials say more than a dozen long term facilities have vaccinated less than half of their staff.
All health care workers must get the shot by October 15, according to the city. Health care workers with an exemption will be required to have a PCR test or an antigen test twice per week.
Philadelphia leaders say there has been a slight increase in vaccinations in the last week, however, there's still a need to get more residents on board.
The city continues to see a rise in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.
As of Wednesday, 64% of Philadelphia residents ages 18 and older are fully vaccinated.