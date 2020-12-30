Gov. Wolf to let some Pa. COVID-19 restrictions expire on Monday

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania -- Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said the additional restrictions that were imposed almost three weeks ago to combat the pandemic will expire as expected on Monday morning.
Wolf announced the end of the temporary measures during an early afternoon news conference on Wednesday.
Wolf, as of Dec. 12, temporarily halted school sports and other extracurricular activities, closed gyms, theaters and casinos, and banned indoor dining at restaurants in response to the worsening pandemic.
The restrictions include an indoor gathering limit of 10, an outdoor gathering limit of 50 and capacity restrictions at retail stores.
"Our mitigation efforts over the past several weeks are working, and I thank everyone who abided by the restrictions put in place to protect us," Wolf said.
The temporary ban on sports has extended to K-12 public schools, nonpublic schools, private schools and sports at the club, travel, recreational and intramural levels.
Republican state lawmakers and business groups opposed the additional restrictions.
Mitigation efforts that will remain in effect on Jan. 4 include:
Business, work, school, child care and congregate settings
- Child care may open, complying with guidance
- Congregate care restrictions in place
- Prison and hospital restrictions determined by individual facilities
- Schools subject to CDC and commonwealth guidance.
- Telework must continue unless impossible
- Businesses with in-person operations must follow updated business and building safety requirements
- Masks are required in businesses
- All in-person businesses may operate at 75% occupancy, except where noted
- Self-certified restaurants may open at 50% capacity for indoor dining; Restaurants that have not self-certified are at 25% capacity for indoor dining,
- On-premises alcohol consumption prohibited unless part of a meal; cocktails-to-go and carryout beverages are allowed
- Serving alcohol for on-site consumption must end at 11 p.m., and all alcoholic beverages must be removed from patrons by midnight
- Personal care services (including hair salons and barbershops) open at 50% occupancy and by appointment only
- Indoor recreation and health facilities (such as gyms and spas) open at 50% occupancy with appointments strongly encouraged; fitness facilities directed to prioritize outdoor activities.
- All entertainment (such as casinos, theaters, and museums) open at 50% occupancy.
- Construction at full capacity with continued implementation of protocol.
- Hospitals are still being monitored to determine if elective procedure reductions should be ordered regionally.
- The out-of-state testing requirement is still in place.
- Local governments may still have more strict guidance in place.
Social Restrictions:
- Gatherings limits determined using maximum occupancy calculator.
- Face coverings are required to be worn indoors and outdoors if you are away from your home.
- Unnecessary travel should be limited.
The state Health Department of Health reported Wednesday there are 8,984 additional positive cases in Pennsylvania, 319 deaths and 6,022 people hospitalized with COVID-19.
Despite Wolf's announcement, Philadelphia leaders previously announced an extension of the citywide COVID-19 restrictions.
RELATED: Philadelphia extends COVID-19 restrictions on indoor dining, gatherings to January 15
Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said, based on the data and spikes in positive cases following past holidays, the city will continue its current restrictions for the riskiest settings through at least January 15.
This includes restrictions on:
- Indoor dining
- Indoor gatherings and events
- Theaters
- Casinos
- Colleges
- Indoor organized sports
Gov. Wolf to let some Pa. COVID-19 restrictions expire on Monday
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News