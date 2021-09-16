West Oak Lane siblings remember mom who passed from COVID-19 days from being fully vaccinated

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There's not a day that goes by that Kimberly West from West Oak Lane doesn't think about her mother, Delores West, who passed away from COVID-19 complications.A few days marks three months since Delores died. The 71-year-old is remembered as a loving mother and 'Mom-Mom,' who enjoyed hosting family dinners every Thursday."I carry her with me. This was her necklace," said Kimberly West while pointing to her necklace. "I just carry everything in my arm."Kimberly and her brother Eric check in with each other every day to make sure they are okay battling their grief.Her daughter feels a lot of remorse knowing that she is the one who gave her mother COVID around Mother's Day weekend.Kimberly was fully vaccinated when she caught COVID-19, and her mom was just days away from getting her second vaccine shot. At one point, Delores' health was improving after being hospitalized at Abington Memorial Hospital.Kimberly and her brother both said doctors felt the one dose of the vaccine saved their mother's life.Delores was also known for taking the pandemic seriously and being careful about leaving her home. On June 18, Delores passed away at Einstein Medical Center.Her children said their mother received good care there, but it wasn't enough to save her. She eventually ended up on a ventilator."Her kidneys started to shut down," Kimberly said. "The doctor did tell us, 'You know COVID can cause irreparable damage.'"During her battle with COVID, Delores started writing a book called 'Healing Behind the Walls at Abington Memorial Hospital.'Kimberly and Eric are determined to get their mother's book published.They believe it can shine a light on the courage and hard work of healthcare workers.The West family shared their emotional story in hopes that every family takes the pandemic seriously when there are extreme cases like their mother's.