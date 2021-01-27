101-year-old great-grandmother in New Jersey receives vaccine with 79-year-old daughter

BLACKWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Mary DeSpirito, 101, and her 79-year-old daughter, Theresa, 79, are one step closer to being protected from COVID-19.The pair, from West Berlin, New Jersey, received the first of the two shots of the Moderna vaccine on Tuesday at Camden County Community College on Wednesday.The two will receive their second shot on February 24, which is three days after Mary turns 102 years old."She just wants to be safe and come through this and maybe celebrate 103," the daughter said.The calm natured centenarian was born at the tail end of the Spanish flu pandemic. Her daughter said her mom was way too young to remember.Theresa says getting the vaccine means the world, and feels comfort in knowing her mom has an extra layer of protection against the deadly virus.Theresa spoke for both of them and said the past year has been challenging."She's missing the family coming by to see her and my brother lives in Henderson, Nevada, so she hasn't seen him in a year. So it's been difficult in the isolation, I'd say," DeSpirito said.Mary DeSpirito is said to be known for baking wedding cakes. Her daughter said she has one granddaughter and two great-grandchildren.Mary gave a thumbs up after receiving her shot and the healthcare workers who administered it cheered. Her daughter received her shot following.