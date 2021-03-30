Delaware expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all residents 16+

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware is opening COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all residents aged 16 and older beginning Tuesday, April 6.Governor John Carney and the Delaware Division of Public Health announced the update on Tuesday and said that all adults can register for an appointment at a pharmacy, community vaccination site or mass vaccination event.However, medical providers - including primary care doctors, specialty providers, and hospital systems - will continue to vaccinate only Delawareans aged 16-64 with moderate- and high-risk medical conditions and disabilities, officials said."Today's announcement means that more Delawareans who want to be vaccinated will have the chance to find a shot," said Carney. "All three of these vaccines are extremely safe and extremely effective against serious illness, hospitalization and death. I'd urge all Delawareans to take the first shot you're offered. That's how we'll beat this virus, and get back to spending more time with friends and family."Tuesday's announcement makes all adults in Delaware eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine weeks ahead of President Biden's target date of May 1.As of Monday, Delaware has administered 439,391 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. More than 30% of Delaware's population has received at least one shot, officials said.