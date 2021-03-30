Health & Fitness

Delaware expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all residents 16+

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware is opening COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all residents aged 16 and older beginning Tuesday, April 6.

Governor John Carney and the Delaware Division of Public Health announced the update on Tuesday and said that all adults can register for an appointment at a pharmacy, community vaccination site or mass vaccination event.

However, medical providers - including primary care doctors, specialty providers, and hospital systems - will continue to vaccinate only Delawareans aged 16-64 with moderate- and high-risk medical conditions and disabilities, officials said.

"Today's announcement means that more Delawareans who want to be vaccinated will have the chance to find a shot," said Carney. "All three of these vaccines are extremely safe and extremely effective against serious illness, hospitalization and death. I'd urge all Delawareans to take the first shot you're offered. That's how we'll beat this virus, and get back to spending more time with friends and family."

Tuesday's announcement makes all adults in Delaware eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine weeks ahead of President Biden's target date of May 1.

As of Monday, Delaware has administered 439,391 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. More than 30% of Delaware's population has received at least one shot, officials said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessdovercoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinedelaware news
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shot in Philadelphia Mills mall identified as detective's stepson
Man killed while working on video about Philly gun violence
Penn researchers tracking 'alarming' spread of COVID variants
Authorities release photo of car wanted in Pa. mother's killing
Asian attack in New York: Woman, 65, punched, kicked on way to church
Support women-owned businesses with #BeLocalish Deals and Steals!
Teen who shot Floyd video says he was 'begging for his life' | LIVE
Show More
Stimulus check: Where's your money?
Family, friends remember Bucks County woman killed in Miami
Driver rescued from wreckage after crashing into SEPTA bus
Asteroid Apophis won't impact Earth for at least a century, NASA finds
Will Philly region be able to meet Biden's new vaccination goal?
More TOP STORIES News