COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expands in Philly, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey

By and
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- COVID-19 vaccination eligibility is expanding throughout the Delaware Valley on Monday, April 5.

Philadelphia



Starting Monday, Philadelphia is expanding eligibility to several more groups of workers under its Phase 1c.

There are 11 total categories in Phase 1c, which city officials believe could total a quarter million people.



Sanitation workers, janitorial staff, utility workers and postal employees are among the first four groups to have priority to sign up for appointments.

"Previously prioritized groups in Phase 1a & 1b are still eligible and are encouraged to seek out vaccination opportunities. Other groups prioritized in Phase 1c will be made eligible later in April," the city said.

So far, nearly 280,000 people have received full doses of the vaccine in Philadelphia.

City leaders said their goal is to eventually open up appointments to everyone over the age of 16 by May 1.

Pennsylvania



In Pennsylvania, those who are in Phase 1B are now eligible to be vaccinated in the state starting Monday.

This includes people such as postal workers and public transit employees.



So far more than 3.6 million people have been partially vaccinated in Pennsylvania. Just over half of that number have been fully vaccinated.

Pennsylvania is expected to move to Phase 1C next Monday, April 12.

Pennsylvania health officials announced on Wednesday that beginning April 19, all residents will be able to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.



All Pennsylvanians will be eligible to receive a vaccine as of April 19.

New Jersey



In New Jersey, the vaccination expansion on Monday now includes people ages 55 through 64.

Those who are ages 16 and up with intellectual and developmental disabilities are also now eligible, as well as additional frontline essential workers, which includes those working in higher education.



So far more than 1.7 million people have been fully vaccinated in New Jersey, but there is still concern as the state lags behind several other states in the number of people vaccinated.

New Jersey officials said more than 700 vaccination centers have been opened in the state.

New Jersey will expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility beginning April 5.



Delaware



Everyone in Delaware 16 and older will become eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting Tuesday.



Delawareans can register on the state's coronavirus vaccination online waiting list.

Pharmacies may also begin vaccinating everyone in that age group as of Tuesday, as well.

Everyone in Delaware 16 and older will become eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting Tuesday.

