Hundreds of first responders to get COVID-19 vaccine at Montgomery County event on Sunday

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Hundreds of police officers and firefighters are expected to get the coronavirus vaccine in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania on Sunday.The Plymouth Community Ambulance Corps is hosting the vaccine event in Plymouth Meeting. It is only for first responders from Montgomery County.The "First Responders Taking Care of First Responders" event begins at 9 a.m. at the Plymouth Community Ambulance Association on Germantown Pike.It will last until 1 p.m.Everyone had to make an appointment to get vaccinated. Event organizers said the slots filled up quickly.