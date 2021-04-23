COVID-19 vaccine

Vaccine clinics being organized at Delaware County high schools

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Vaccine clinics organized at Delco high schools

WAYNE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Some Delaware County high schools are organizing COVID-19 vaccine clinics on-campus, only for eligible students.

Radnor High School is holding a clinic on Friday for students, aged 16 and older, to receive the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Students under 18 will need a parent with them for the vaccination.

This is part of a partnership with Springfield Pharmacy, Marple Newtown High School, and Haverford High School.

RELATED: Vaccine Tracker for Pennsylvania and New Jersey

Springfield Pharmacy is also forming similar partnerships with some local private schools.

Radnor students will be dismissed two hours early on this virtual day to ensure they can make the early time slots.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessdelaware countyhigh schoolcovid 19 vaccinestudents
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Why lawsuits against COVID vaccine mandates will likely fail: Experts
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Pfizer seeks approval for 1st Covid vaccine for kids ages 5-11
More than 140,000 US kids had caregivers die during pandemic
TOP STORIES
Homicide investigation in North Philly, lockdown lifted at school
Teen killed, father injured in shooting outside South Jersey Walmart
Hospital making changes after delayed communication about shooting
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
Pa. postal worker fatally shot on route; former neighbor charged
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
Show More
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
More TOP STORIES News