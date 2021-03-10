COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 vaccine allows boy, 3, to give grandma hug for 1st time in 15 months

COVID-19 pandemic continues to keep families apart
FORD CITY, Pa. -- A 3-year-old boy who hadn't seen his grandmother for months took off running into her arms in a heartwarming surprise reunion Monday.

The COVID-19 vaccine allows people over 65 to reunite with their families face-to-face. That's exactly what happened for a 71-year old woman who reunited with her 3-year old grandson, WTAE reported.

Jean Chvala is now able to embrace her 3-year old grandson, Trax.

She last saw him Christmas of 2019. That was 15 months wiped out because the COVID-19 pandemic separated families.

Kelsey Chvala is Jean's daughter-in-law. She recorded the reunion between her son and his Nana on her smartphone after suggesting that they all meet at the park.

RELATED: Elderly Pennsylvania couple enjoys long-awaited brunch after getting COVID-19 vaccine
EMBED More News Videos

An elderly husband and wife in Doylestown, Pennsylvania have been able to resume their Sunday brunches together thanks to the COVID-19 vaccine.



"She was all, 'that would be great!' And I said, 'he's going to flip out when he sees you,' and sure enough he did," Kelsey said.

Jean said the distance was difficult.

"It's hard. It was hard. I FaceTimed him and got to talk to him through video chat, but it was hard not being with him," she said.

The boy frequently asked for his "Nan."

"I gave her a big hug," Trax said.

And he misses her good cooking. He already knows she's going to fix his favorite food - scrambled eggs.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypennsylvaniacoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldgood newsfeel goodcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
NJ educators get vaccinated for COVID: 'Definitely a sense of relief'
Elderly couple enjoys long-awaited brunch after getting COVID vaccine
Philly could reach herd immunity from COVID by summer
Delayed skin reaction appear for some after Moderna shot
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stimulus update: House to take final vote on Biden's COVID relief plan | LIVE
Remains found in 1988 ID'd as missing pregnant teen
Police investigate shootings involving teens, 1 fatal
Man wanted in connection with murders in New Mexico & South Jersey
Ben Simmons surprises brother with new car
Heat say Meyers Leonard will be away from team after slur
VIDEO: Calif. Uber driver attacked by passenger over mask
Show More
17-year-old ordered to trial in fatal bowling alley shooting
1 of 2 teens convicted in Slender Man stabbing to ask for release
Firefighters battle fire at Camden apartment building, scene of deadly blaze
AccuWeather: Another Day in the 60s
3rd stimulus check calculator: See how much could you get
More TOP STORIES News