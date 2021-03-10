COVID-19 vaccine allows boy, 3, to give grandma hug for 1st time in 15 months

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10402023" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An elderly husband and wife in Doylestown, Pennsylvania have been able to resume their Sunday brunches together thanks to the COVID-19 vaccine.

FORD CITY, Pa. -- A 3-year-old boy who hadn't seen his grandmother for months took off running into her arms in a heartwarming surprise reunion Monday.The COVID-19 vaccine allows people over 65 to reunite with their families face-to-face. That's exactly what happened for a 71-year old woman who reunited with her 3-year old grandson,Jean Chvala is now able to embrace her 3-year old grandson, Trax.She last saw him Christmas of 2019. That was 15 months wiped out because the COVID-19 pandemic separated families.Kelsey Chvala is Jean's daughter-in-law. She recorded the reunion between her son and his Nana on her smartphone after suggesting that they all meet at the park."She was all, 'that would be great!' And I said, 'he's going to flip out when he sees you,' and sure enough he did," Kelsey said.Jean said the distance was difficult."It's hard. It was hard. I FaceTimed him and got to talk to him through video chat, but it was hard not being with him," she said.The boy frequently asked for his "Nan.""I gave her a big hug," Trax said.And he misses her good cooking. He already knows she's going to fix his favorite food - scrambled eggs.