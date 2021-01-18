COVID-19 vaccine

Vaccine given to ineligible people at Delaware drive-thru

DOVER, Delaware -- Delaware residents who are not currently eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine nevertheless received it at a mass vaccination event attended by Gov. John Carney, according to state officials.

The Division of Public Health said after Saturday's vaccination event that screening would be "tightened" for vaccination events on Sunday and Monday, and those not in the state's top-priority phase 1A, which is limited to health care workers and long-term care residents and staff, might be turned away.

It's unclear how ineligible people were allowed to get the vaccine at Saturday's drive-thru event at the Division of Motor Vehicles in Dover. Carney's office had billed the event as a "Phase 1A Vaccination Clinic" as "Delaware 'sprints' to vaccinate individuals in Phase 1A."

Officials have previously said that phase 1B, targeting front-line essential workers and people 65 and older, was expected to begin by the end of the month.

SEE ALSO: New CDC COVID vaccination guidelines draws criticism for prioritizing smokers
EMBED More News Videos

The new CDC vaccination guidelines drew criticism for prioritizing smokers over teachers.



"We are still in Group 1a and the vaccines today were supposed to be given to health workers and first responders," House Speaker Pete Schwartzkopf said in a Facebook post Saturday.

"A few people went through and should have been challenged but weren't primarily because the staff doing the vaccination is made up of volunteers and they didn't have access to a database to verify that they were first responders," Schwartzkopf added. "Others arrived and got vaccinated because friends ... called them or posted online and told them to come get vaccinated because they had gotten theirs."

Near the end of the event, the number of first responders arriving had slowed down, so a decision was made to try to get some people 65 years or older to come through," Schwartzkopf said in the post.

"The organizers wanted to use all of the vaccine they had so they dipped down into group 1b and had Modern Maturity bring about 100 seniors over," he wrote, referring to a senior community center in Dover.
Andrea Wojcik, a spokeswoman for the Division of Public Health, said in an email Sunday that to test the logistics and process for vaccinating the 65 and older population once the state moves to Phase 1B, and to use available vaccine doses, DPH asked a small number of organizations with senior citizen members to come to drive-thru vaccination events being held in Dover through Monday.

SEE ALSO: Philadelphia-area woman diagnosed with UK variant of COVID-19

EMBED More News Videos

A variant of COVID-19 that was first identified in the United Kingdom has been discovered in a woman from the Philadelphia region.



Wojcik said in a subsequent email that the technology being tested was for registering and managing vaccinations at drive through clinics.

"Misinformation was spread by social media and word of mouth that caused some people to come out and go through the line," she wrote.

Wojcik did not explain why officials did not announce the testing ahead of time or when they invited senior groups to attend.

"The select group of 65 and over was included to help with a test of a technology project that will be used to register and process vaccinations in the next phase," Wojcik wrote. "Also, due to increased risk of allergic reactions and more involved medical history, it may take longer to process a person aged 65 or older through the vaccination process, including potentially longer observation times after the vaccine is administered, and DPH wanted to review that effect on the drive-through clinic process, again in preparation for the next phase.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydovercoronavirus testingcoronaviruscovid 19 vaccine
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
NJ officials urge patience as more vaccine sites open with limited supply
COVID vaccines to stimulus checks: Here's what's in Biden plan
WATCH OUR TOWN HALL - COVID Vaccine - Racial Inequities in Healthcare
Thousands receive COVID-19 vaccine at mass clinics
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police ID suspect accused of killing Temple grad walking dog
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
Philly, capital cities ramp up security ahead of presidential inauguration
COVID vaccines to stimulus checks: Here's what's in Biden plan
MLK Day of Service pivots to COVID-19 testing amid pandemic
NJ officials urge patience as more vaccine sites open with limited supply
AccuWeather: Brisk and chilly today and staying that way
Show More
Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in quotes
'I Am A Man': Story behind Clayborn Temple, iconic civil rights haven
History-making woman kicker invited to Biden inauguration
Astronomers discover rare 'Super-Earth'
Philly community mourning loss of Ms. Tootsie's owner KeVen Parker
More TOP STORIES News