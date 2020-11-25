NJ family shares emotional message after losing mom, Subaru executive to COVID-19

MOUNT LAUREL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Thanksgiving will be bittersweet for the thousands of Americans who have lost a loved one to coronavirus this year, that includes a Mount Laurel, New Jersey family now mourning their matriarch.Abana Jacobs, a marketing executive with Subaru, is now an angel in heaven. She meant the world to her children."My mom is the personification of encouragement and compassion and unity," said her daughter, Asia Davis."All the people that were close to us called her "Mama J," and they called her Mama J because she treated people like family," said her son, Miles Davis.Jacobs' extended family were her colleagues at Subaru. She passed away Monday from COVID-19. Jacobs worked for Subaru for 28 years. She was admitted into the ICU in early October. That was just weeks before she was set to retire."She was the life of that organization and her energy fueled us and drives us to succeed. Fall down 9 times get up 10. And that's what she embodied in us and we're going to miss her dearly," said Miles."The flower show was huge for Abana. She looked forward to it every year-- the Cherry Blossom Festival," said her friend, Henrietta Hickmon.Jacobs' family has no idea how their mother contracted COVID-19, but they hope their message touches people before Thanksgiving. They push others to follow CDC guidelines."If you love your family dearly, prove it. Prove it by doing it via Zoom via Skype," said Asia.Jacobs' family says her legacy will live on."The fabric she created and threaded through Asia and I will be a fabric we'll share in her memory and honor," said Miles.