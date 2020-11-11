Philadelphia Black Doctor's COVID-19 Consortium keeping up with testing as cases climb

As the city hits an a new daily high of reported cases (879 cases), more residents seek to get tested. In West Philadelphia, the line is wrapped around the block at St. Matthew AME, where the black doctor consortium is doing free testing and flu shots @6abc pic.twitter.com/EMHlgItVoQ — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) November 10, 2020

“The cases are not going up because there’s more testing.”- Dr Stanford of the Black Doctor COVID-19 consortium. The City says the quick spread is happening because of social gatherings— like sports watch parties, indoor residential get togethers, etc @6abc pic.twitter.com/FZXxdYAzFh — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) November 11, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Department of Public Health announced 879 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday."A member of my family was in contact with someone who turned out to be COVID-19 positive," said Lennox Wilson.Not wanting to be part of the second wave, Wilson came to a free testing site in West Philadelphia run by the Black Doctors Covid Consortium."When we heard she was in the chain, we decided we needed to be tested, too," said Wilson.The line spanned down the block, around the Saint Matthew A.M.E. Church."The African American and Latinx communities are still the ones hardest hit,'' said Dr. Ala Stanford, founder of the Black Doctors Covid Consortium. "I'm getting more and more calls of people who are positive and who've had exposure."The city-wide spread is happening mainly through social gatherings. Dr. Ala Stanford says flu season doesn't help either, which is why they're also offering the flu shot."Those two together can be lethal," said Dr. Stanford.The city, though has not put any new restrictions in place, only pausing in-person learning.Tianda Smart is a Mitchell Elementary School teacher who wanted the opportunity to get tested."It's just important to make sure that you've done your part to know that you are doing your best to remain safe and check your status," said Tianda Smart."The experts said the numbers were going to increase in the fall. It's not easy to have access to this type of testing, especially in our communities," said Lynne Dudley.