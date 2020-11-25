COVID-19 vaccine could be ready soon, but will you take it? Here's what experts are saying

Health experts say it'll take COVID-19 vaccines to get back to old life -- that is if you'll take them.
"I would only trust Dr. Fauci," said Virginia Kentz of Willow Grove.
Kent Hatfield of West Philadelphia said she would take it if she knew it was safe.
Shaka Kirkland of Center City said, "I don't trust the government."
Dr. Jen Caudle, of Rowan University, says she's not surprised there's some hesitation, especially for the African American community.
"It's something I've experienced as a physician with my own patients. There was a study that was recently done that showed that only 14% of African Americans trust that this new COVID vaccine will be safe," said Caudle.
But she says the minority community has a reason for that mindset.
"African Americans have a long history of being exploited, misused, abused, experimented on throughout the years in the name of science and whatever you might say."
Dr. Caudle says she'll be taking the vaccine when approved.
"I've heard things like the vaccine will make you sterile or it will actually give you COVID. Those are not true," said Caudle.
Dr. Ala Stanford, who is a pediatric surgeon with the Black Doctors Covid Consortium in Philadelphia says, "Every African American isn't saying 'I don't want it' and I think we have to dispel that narrative."
She says they've surveyed 600 people locally if they trust the COVID vaccine. They found that the majority of the African American community needs to see proof it's safe and they'll have that opportunity with frontline workers set to get it first.
"You'll see them get the first dose, the second dose, be observed for two months. The safety and efficacy data will be reported and that may be what you need to allow you to want to take it."
Stanford also says the one area of concern with these vaccines is that researchers usually have two years of studying the side effects of a vaccine after it's administered.