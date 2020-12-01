CDC panel meeting to recommend who will get COVID-19 vaccine first

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=8357373" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he can't see how the current restrictions and recommendations around Thanksgiving would be relaxed by Christmas.

As COVID-19 hospitalizations surge around the country, a CDC advisory panel is meeting to recommend who will be first to get the vaccine when one is approved by the FDA.Top health officials say some could be getting their shots before Christmas.With only enough medicine for about 20 million people expected by the end of this year, authorities are having to prioritize.Already, health officials have said that seniors with underlying health conditions and doctors who treat COVID-19 patients should be put in the front of the line.What they decide will be non-binding, it's up to state and local officials to decide where the doses go first."By the time we get to April, there would likely have taken care of all the high priority and then the general population of the normal, healthy young man or woman 30 years old who's got no underlying conditions can walk in to a CVS or Walgreens and get vaccinated," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious disease expert.The goal at this point is for the vaccine to be available to most Americans by next summer.But in the meantime, drug maker Pfizer is moving supplemental shipments from production in Belgium to this storage facility in Kalamazoo, Michigan so that the minute the FDA says it's ok for emergency use, those first shots will be ready to rush across the country.The potential vaccine from Pfizer and another from Moderna could both be authorized for emergency use after FDA meetings in the next few weeks."We've been clear about the fact we're not going to cut corners," said FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn. "And the authorization process, although expedited has very similar criteria to what we would use for the regular approval of a vaccine."For millions, a safe and effective vaccine can't come soon enough.There are nearly 100,000 Americans currently hospitalized with COVID-19 -- a new record -- and the infection rate doubled from October to NoevmberIn New York, Gov. Cuomo is warning that another major shutdown could be on the way."Every hospital has to identify retired nurses and doctors now. We're already experiencing staff shortages," he said.Dr. Anne Sacks-Berg, an Infectious Disease Specialist in Huntington, New York, says the numbers are so concerning, she's coming out of retirement to help for a second time since the pandemic started."I wish that this - that we would recognize that we're all in this boat together," she said. "Some people die of this. And we really need to take care of each other."Whatever is decided on Tuesday is just a recommendation. It's up to state and local officials to decide where the doses will actually be headed.