More vaccination clinics open in New Jersey, but with limited supply

Officials from one of those sites say they are working on the scheduling process to make it more accessible.
"The whole process took roughly 45 minutes," said Scott Rush, who lives in Burlington, New Jersey and works in Moorestown.
We spoke with Rush shortly after he received his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the Burlington County vaccine mega site at the Moorestown Mall.
"I'm ecstatic that I was able to get vaccinated today," said Rush, adding that he was asked to show his driver's license around eight times during the process.
Teen sentenced to prison in Cayman Islands after breaking quarantine rules is back in U.S.
But not everyone who came to the mega site at the Moorestown Mall on Monday was vaccinated. Some were looking for guidance.
"My grandson has the computer and we're set for 4/19/21," said 87-year-old Herbert Diamond of Mount Laurel.
He was hoping for an earlier appointment but feels lucky his grandson could help him, knowing some of his friends don't have computers.
All appointments for the Moorestown vaccination site must be made through Virtua Health's online portal, which is posted in several places outside. Those without an appointment will not be admitted.
Virtua Health officials tell Action News they are working on alternative methods for appointment sign-ups, including a call center supported by the National Guard.
Chosen 300 director Brian Jenkins back home after being detained in Guyana
Gov. Phil Murphy has said people who live, work or go to school in New Jersey can be vaccinated in Garden State.
But Action News has heard from viewers in Pennsylvania who wonder if they might be vaccinated faster in New Jersey, where more population groups are eligible.
We found N.J. residents who say they're waiting months for an appointment and worry about the supply.
"I think Jersey has its own problems right now as well as PA, so I guess it'll get sorted out eventually. But it is frustrating right now," said Nancy Wallace of Maple Shade, N.J.
Two more vaccine clinics opened Monday in New Jersey: Inspira Medical Center has vaccination sites in Vineland and Mullica Hill. To make an appointment there, register through the state's covid vaccine website: https://covidvaccine.nj.gov