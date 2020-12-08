Coronavirus

Can companies force employees to take the COVID-19 vaccine?

DALLAS, Texas -- The race to a COVID-19 vaccine is both part solution and potential dilemma for those opposed to immunizations because according to the law, employers can require it.

"Unless you have a disability or sincerely held religious beliefs, the employer can force you to take it," says Rogge Dunn, a Dallas labor and employment attorney. "And if you don't take it, they can fire you."

Dunn told station KTVT in Dallas that the law is clear, and yet acknowledges that the controversy surrounding vaccinations will create a challenge for employers.

"I think there's going to be a tension between those who say everybody, all employees should be vaccinated, and other employees say this is a freedom of choice issue," says Dunn. "I think you're going to see employees lose their jobs over this. If they don't take the vaccine."

Dunn says he is already fielding questions about the issue and believes that many employers will require a COVID-19 vaccine once they become available to protect workers and customers.

Still, he says he is also advising clients to find "win-win" solutions when possible.

Perhaps an employee hesitant about taking a vaccine could work remotely, he suggests.

And he also expects some savvy businesses to use a required vaccine policy as a marketing tool.

"All of our employees have been vaccinated. So when you come to do business with us. You don't have to worry about getting it from one of our employees," explains Dunn. "I think that's a good selling point. And that's one reason I think employers may well require it."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinescoronaviruscovid 19 vaccineworkplacecovid 19
CORONAVIRUS
Feds passed up chance to buy more Pfizer vaccine doses
Chosen 300 forced to halt operations due to COVID outbreak
U.K. set to begin vaccinating against COVID-19 Tuesday
Non-cooperation with COVID contact tracers hits 74% in NJ
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
PA COVID: Wolf says new mitigation measures may be coming
Grandmother receives new roof thanks to Philadelphia police officers
Police searching for drivers who performed dangerous stunt in intersection
Missing rideshare driver found dead in Allentown
Chuck Yeager, test pilot who broke sound barrier, dies at 97
Trump campaign appeals ballot case in Bucks County
Hundreds ill, 1 dead due to unidentified illness in India
Show More
Jogger suffers multiple broken bones after hit-and-run
Biden expected to nominate 1st Black defense secretary
16-year-old's Christmas light display helps animals in need
Feds passed up chance to buy more Pfizer vaccine doses
Does Trump have power to pardon himself? It's complicated
More TOP STORIES News