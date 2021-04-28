Gov. Phil Murphy signs executive order allowing summer camps to open

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed an executive order Wednesday allowing summer camps to open for the upcoming season.Murphy says the order applies to both day camps and sleepaway camps."As cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations continue to decline, coupled with millions of New Jerseyans rolling up their sleeves to be vaccinated, we are able to move forward with reopening programs across our state," Murphy said. "We are committed to a safe and fun summer for our kids."The department of health issued the following guidance for camps in the state to safely open:-Daily health screenings for staff, campers, and volunteers.-The use of infection control protocols such as face masks, cohorting, social distancing, hand hygiene, cleaning, and disinfecting.-Policies and protocols for when a staff member or camper receives a positive COVID-19 test result.-For overnight camps, unvaccinated staff and campers must receive a negative test result within 72 hours of arriving on-site.-All staff and campers will be required to receive a test within 3 to 6 days of arrival.-Operators should strongly encourage staff and campers to quarantine prior to arrival at camp.