COVID-19 vaccine

CDC panel meets Tuesday to vote on who gets COVID-19 vaccine first

ATLANTA -- A panel of U.S. advisers will meet Tuesday to vote on how scarce, initial supplies of a COVID-19 vaccine will be given out once one has been approved.

Experts have proposed giving the vaccine to health workers first. High priority also may be given to workers in essential industries, people with certain medical conditions and people age 65 and older.

Tuesday's meeting is for the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, a group established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The panel of experts recommends who to vaccinate and when -- advice that the government almost always follows. The agenda for next week's emergency meeting was posted Friday.

Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech have asked the Food and Drug Administration to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Moderna Inc. is expected to also seek emergency use of its vaccine soon.

FDA's scientific advisers are holding a public meeting Dec. 10 to review Pfizer's request, and send a recommendation to the FDA.

Manufacturers already have begun stockpiling coronavirus vaccine doses in anticipation of eventual approval, but the first shots will be in short supply and rationed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscdccoronaviruscovid 19 vaccineu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Violent night in the tri-state area
Woman fatally shot in Lansdale
Del. takes action after crowded food court photos surface
Former Phillies pitcher Bob Miller has died at 94
AccuWeather: Sunshine Today; Rainy, Windy and Stormy on Monday
Catch a lunar eclipse during the full beaver moon this weekend
Formula One driver Romain Grosjean escapes fiery crash
Show More
Fauci: Expect similar COVID restrictions for Christmas
Millions travel over Thanksgiving holiday despite CDC warnings
1M passengers traveled through US airports Saturday: TSA
PA court denies another bid by Trump allies to halt election certification
Driver crashes into house on Haverford Avenue
More TOP STORIES News